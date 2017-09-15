Local brewery gives back to Harvey victims

Local businesses around Acadiana are continuing to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

“We are hoping to do our part with a little beer,” says Karlos Knott, president of Bayou Teche Brewing.

Bayou Tech along with Abita and Royal Brewing are dedicating the weekend to raising money for those in need in Texas.

From every pint they sell, $2 will go to the Houston Food Bank.

“We also have been through hurricanes in our lifetimes and it’s hard. You know when you’re trying to cope with food shortages, electrical shortages you know you’ll take any of the help you can get it,” says Dorsey Knott.

After seeing the flooding in Texas and being able to relate to the devastation the brewery’s team knew they need to help.

“We are eager to help. We made it through the storm season very well and we want to make sure that we kind of give back to the Houston area. Something that we want to help make it right over there,” says Dorsey.

Plans are already in the works for another weekend to help Irma victims in Florida.