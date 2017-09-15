LPSO searching for aggravated assault suspect

Published:
Clarence Babineaux, 66. (Photo Credit: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection to an assault.

Clarence Babineaux, 66, is wanted for an aggravated assault that happened on August 8th, 2017 in the 300 block of Terry Drive in Lafayette.

Public Spokesperson John Mowell says Babineaux is believed to be in the Lafayette area, but is also known to have connections in St. Martin and Natchitoches Parishes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Babineaux is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

