State Police investigating Officer-involved shooting at Angola Penitentiary; 1 inmate dead

KLFY Newsroom Published:

ANGOLA, LA. (KLFY) – State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

Officials say the shooting happened Friday morning at approximately 6:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that officers were transferring inmates from “Camp C” to their work area when, according to witness accounts and officers statements, Brandon Lizotte, 35, began to aggressively run towards a correctional officer.

State Police Spokesperson Bryan Lee says the officer fired his weapon and struck Lizotte.

Lizotte was transported to the West Feliciana Parish Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Lee says State Police Troop A and the West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene to assist with the investigation and will work to gather all of the facts surrounding the incident.

The investigation remains active.

 

