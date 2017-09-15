Sugar Mill Pond hosting Plate Lunch-A-Palooza this weekend

YOUNGSVILLE, LA. (KLFY) – This Saturday, Sugar Mill Pond will be the place to be if you love plate lunches!

Plate Lunch-A-Palooza happens from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and there are plenty of plate lunches to try and things to do.

Food will be available from over 15 local vendors.

The event will also have pop-up shops, kids activities, water activities and the Cajuns and LSU games live.

There will also be live music from Louis Michot, Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band, Brass Mimosa & Louisiana Red.

For more information, CLICK HERE.