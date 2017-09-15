Summit Financial Wealth Advisors offers dollar for dollar donation match

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Hurricane relief efforts continue as Second Harvest provides a variety of supplies and essentials across Southwest Louisiana and Texas. Along with gathering and distributing supplies to those in need, Second Harvest is also accepting monetary donations to fund the continued distributions.

Second Harvest is sending truckloads of food, water and supplies daily to impacted areas and count on donations of products and funds to ensure further deliveries. To assist in these works, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors in Lafayette offered to match dollar for dollar, up to $50,000 in donations through September 30th. Members say they appreciate Second Harvest’s efforts during this time and would like to help ease the work load on the company.

“Having observed the flooding’s and the struggles that many of our clients and friends had during flooding here in Acadiana a year ago, and the fact that Houston and Texas were such great neighbors to Louisiana during Katrina and Rita, we decided we wanted to do all we could to help out those in need during this time. There’s many that are from Texas that are displaced here in Acadiana and we wanted to be able to help in whatever way we could,” said Todd Lambert from Summit Financial Wealth Advisors.

Donations can be dropped off at the Lafayette and Elmwood warehouses or online at no-hunger.org/harvey