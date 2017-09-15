UL Lafayette educating greek organizations about dangers of hazing following death at LSU

Related Coverage Coroner releases preliminary autopsy results on death of LSU fraternity pledge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Following the tragic death of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver at LSU, it brings up the question if colleges are doing enough to prevent tragedies like this from happening.

Administrators at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, are informing their members of greek life about the dangers of consuming too much alcohol, and that hazing will not be tolerated.

“We’re obviously all thinking about LSU and the community and the student’s family. That’s tough, it’s a tragedy. So this does hit a little closer to home,” said Margarita Perez, Dean of Students at UL Lafayette.

The death is shining a light on the effects of alleged hazing and how common it can be within greek life on college campuses.

“This is something that can happen anywhere, all we can try to do is be proactive in providing those educational conversations, those opportunites for students to learn how to deal with alcohol, education about why hazing is not tolerated, and why it’s unacceptable,” said Perez.

She says that UL Lafayette is providing those active in greek life with many resources, upcoming workshops and retreats in the coming weeks, to make it clear that this type of behavior will not be tolerated.

“That’s the message that I have for our students. You don’t need to haze but you should always be looking out for one another,” said Perez.

There are 25 active greek organizations on UL Lafayette’s campus. With around 19,000 students that attend the school, 10-12% of that student population participates in greek life. Being that the tragic incident happened less than 60 miles away from LSU, this hits close to home for many.

“It’s unfortunate because you have incoming freshman that it happens to a lot, and they have their whole life ahead of them, and it gets cut short by stupidity,” said Joseph Kimbrough, a senior at UL Lafayette.

Kimbrough says that he has many friends involved in greek life. He says it’s only a matter of time before fraternities across the nation get the message, that hazing will not be tolerated.

“It’s a ticking time bomb. It’s going to be one of those things eventually where you get with the program and roll with it, or your just going to tget kicked off,” he said.

“I need to develop that iniative with the students. I’m going to take iniaitive, but I need them to see the importance of what’s taking place and what they can learn from this situation,” said Perez.

Following the death at LSU, all greek activities have been suspended by the university until further notice. Final autopsy results, including toxicology testing could take as long as 4 weeks.