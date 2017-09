LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A man operating a motorcycle was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after sustaining multiple injuries in a collision with a car Saturday afternoon, Lafayette police said.

The incident occurred when a vehicle and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Amedee Street around 2:45 p.m.

Police did not release the name of the motorcyclist.

They did not say if the driver of the vehicle was injured.