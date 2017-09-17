New Orleans: How did the defense get to this point?

Even by this outfit’s low standards, how did the defense get this bad?

If there ever was a poster child for how useless preseason games are in analyzing teams, I submit the 2017 New Orleans Saints.

No one thought the Saints were going to have a plus defense this season. But after watching this unit perform in four preseason games, it definitely looked better. There at least was reason to believe that it could go from the 30s to the 20-22 range maybe … perhaps.

Instead through two weeks, we’ve learned the preseason defensive play was all fool’s gold.

After getting manhandled by the second straight opponent, it’s pretty apparent the defense has seriously regressed from last season.

It almost seems impossible to believe, but there’s nothing to refute that claim that this point.

As bad as the defense was overall last season, think about last year’s first two games. It at least competed against the Oakland Raiders in the 35-34 season-opening loss.

Then in week two, the defense actually played well against the New York Giants on the road. It took a blocked field goal return for the Saints to lose 16-13.

That’s at least competing. What we’ve seen through two weeks hasn’t been close to that.

It’s been down right embarrassing, actually.

Exactly, how did it get this bad?

No, it’s not losing defensive tackle Nick Fairley to a heart condition.

Sure, losing cornerback starter Delvin Breaux hurt but this much?

It’s not like the cornerback play was good last year, but it competed better than this. Plus, Breaux was out most of the season a year ago.

The biggest difference comes at linebacker. Drafting Alex Anzalone was exciting, but him earning a starting spot was a bad sign.

I still don’t understand why Manti Te’o was signed or why he’s starting.

A.J. Klein brings some aggressiveness and leadership.

But none of them seem to be able to cover at all. I think Anzalone will be good in that area in time, but being forced to start at Minnesota and against Tom Brady in his first two NFL games was obviously too much to ask.

On third down, it’s just too easy for opposing offenses. Last year, they were converting those, but at least the cornerbacks were in the screen. This year, they’re wide open … constantly.

Is there any hope? I don’t know.

As bad as the linebackers have been, is there a solution? Stephone Anthony doesn’t look like an answer, but he can’t hurt.

The next two offenses shouldn’t be as good as the first two, but they’re still NFL offenses. This isn’t an NFL defense.