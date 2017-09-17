The end of an era! Lafayette Sears store closed its doors forever Sunday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) After being a household name for generations, the Sears Acadiana Mall location closed it doors forever Sunday.

The store, which opened in the mall in 1979, has been a community staple for shoppers seeking tools, home appliances and for essential automotive repairs and services.

The embattled U.S. retailer announced earlier this year that it would be closing stores around the country in wake of declining sales.

“This is part of a strategy both to address losses from unprofitable stores and to reduce the square footage of other stores because many of them are simply too big for our current needs,” Sears CEO Eddie Lampert said in a statement about the closures.

Acadian Mall owners have not said if there are plans to fill the void left by Sears closing.