UL Lafayette Kinesiology students receive scholarships at awards banquet

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Most of us have heard the saying, “It is better to give than to receive,” and it was never more evident than this past week during the David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship banquet.

David’s mother, Carol Trosclair, distributed nearly $10,000 in scholarships, to help Kinesiology students at UL Lafayette achieve their educational goals.

“It’s such a pleasure to be able to give to these students. It’s inspiring to witness their excitement, and to be part of it,” Carol Trosclair said.

Giving back to students is just one way to keep the memory of her son alive. David was a former Kinesiology student who died suddenly in 2010.

More than a dozen well deserving students, along with their parents met at the Petroleum Club for dinner and the scholarship presentation.