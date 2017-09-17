Youngsville woman dies in motorcycle crash Saturday night

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A single vehicle fatal crash on US 90 westbound near the St. Martin / Iberia parish line Saturday night claimed the life of 45 year old Ruiella Carriere of Youngsville.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 46 year old Larry Bourque of Youngsville was operating a motorcycle westbound on US 90.

Police say Carriere was a passenger on the motorcycle and for unknown reasons, Bourque failed to negotiate a right curve and the motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway, traveled into the median and struck a sign causing Bourque and Carriere to be ejected.

According to police, both Bourque and Carriere sustained moderate injuries and were transported to Lafayette General Medical Center for treatment.

However, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Saturday, Troopers were notified by medical personnel that Carriere had succumbed to her injuries.

At this time, it is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash but a toxicology sample was taken from Bourque and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Police say both Bourque and Carriere were wearing helmets, but the helmets were removed before Troopers arrived.

Troopers are trying to determine if the helmets were DOT approved. This crash remains under investigation.