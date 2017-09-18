2 juveniles arrested in reported Port Barre burglary; 2 other arrests made during investigation

PORT BARRE, LA. (KLFY) – Police have made multiple arrests in connection to a reported burglary.

Officers responded to the scene on Sunday, September 17th around 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Cherry Blossom Apartment Complex.

Investigators say one of the tenants woke up to find two male juveniles in her home stealing her iPhone and other items.

The tenant was able to identify both of them, addressed them, and they ran out of the residence.

Chief Deon Boudreaux says through the investigation, officers learned the manager’s office of the complex had been broken in to and keys to the apartment had been stolen.

Officers were later able to locate the juveniles inside a nearby home and confronted the home owner, Lynette Jones, 36.

Boudreaux says Jones told the officers the juveniles were not in her home and closed the door when they were asked to step outside.

After further refusal to comply, officers issued a warrant and entered the home to arrest the two juveniles.

Boudreaux says officers also located and arrested Robert Levier, Jr., 32, on an outstanding warrant for Monetary Instrument Abuse.

The juveniles were charged with Burglary of an inhabited dwelling, burglary of a place of business, illegal possession of stolen goods and curfew violation.

Boudreaux says later that night Jones was also arrested and charged with Resisting by Obstruction with a police investigation.

All four were book at the Port Barre Police Department.