80-year old Port Barre man killed in crash on U.S. 190 in Port Barre

PORT BARRE, LA. (KLFY) – One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian Monday afternoon in Port Barre.

Officers responded to the scene at 2:26 p.m. on U.S. Highway 190 near LA 103.

Chief Deon Boudreaux says the crash claimed the life of an 80-year old Port Barre man.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling westbound on U.S. 190 when the pedestrian walked into the roadway and into the path of the oncoming vehicle.

Boudreaux says the names of the persons involved will not be released at this time as the crash remains under investigation.