City of Rayne has new budget, looking to fix infrastructure problems

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – The city of Rayne has a new budget for the fiscal year, which begins October 1 and runs through the end of next September

“Rayne it’s time. It’s our season. It’s our time to update this infrastructure,” said Rayne mayor Charles ‘Chuck’ Robichaux.

The budget consists of over $18 million in total revenue and over $19.2 million in total expenditures.

It also includes over $1 million of capital improvements throughout the various city departments to upgrade the city’s infrastructure.

“We decided to go ahead and put the expenses higher than the revenue at this point, and then we’ll go after loans and grants to try to make up for this part,” said Annette Cutrera, Rayne City Clerk.

The mayor explained that infrastructure, electric, sewer, water repair and street repair are the main topics in this budget.

“We’re not going to wait any longer we’re not going to say let’s do it next year because the next year becomes the next year, and the next year,” said Mayor Robichaux.

These infrastructure improvements are to maintain safe drinking water, reliable electricity, and a sanitary sewer system.

The city has also allocated money for new computer systems in City Hall, as well as a higher raise for all non-elected and non-appointed employees. That’s in addition to a pay increase for police officers, to match surrounding community’s salaries to help retain officers in the department.

“There’s some big budgets and some little budgets, and we just have to fit our budget, and that’s what we’re doing and the clerk has done a wonderful job putting it together,” said Robichaux.

There will be no increase in sales or property tax because of the next budget.

To find out more information about the budget, head over to https://www.rayne.org.