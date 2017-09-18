Lafayette police investigating body found at Brown Park

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Things appeared to be back to normal at Brown Park Monday afternoon. There was a football team having practice and a few kids rode their bikes to the gym to utilize the facilities. But around 2:45p Monday, police found the body of a man, unresponsive, in his pickup truck in the parking lot.

Very few details are known at this time other than the deceased is an African American man and this is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Several officers with park police, Lafayette police department, and Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies were on the scene looking any piece of evidence.

Around 4p.m the body was taken from the scene by the coroner for tests, and the victims truck was towed away.

Lafayette Police Department Corporal Karl Ratcliff says, “At this time we’re unable to see exactly what the cause of death was. We’re unable to say for sure if there was any foul play. We’re investigating, been on the scene less than an hour. We have our crime scene tech, we have our detectives on scene canvassing the area and they’ve begun the investigation at this time.”

There aren’t any security cameras at the rec center and the nearest business is about a half mile down the road.

Even without surveillance, Corporal Ratcliff says the manner the body found just doesn’t add up so they have not ruled out foul play.