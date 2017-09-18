Lafayette Police investigating suspicious death at Brown Park

KLFY Newsroom Published:
(Photo Credit: Dalfred Jones, KLFY)

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in Brown Park on Pont des Mouton Road.

Officials tell News 10 that a black male was found in a truck unresponsive and would late be pronounced deceased.

Currently, investigators say there is no connection to a shooting that happened this morning on Gloria Switch Road.

Few details are available at this time.

News 10 has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

(Photo Credit: Dalfred Jones, KLFY)

 

