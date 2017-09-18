Lafayette Police investigating suspicious death at Graham Brown Memorial Park

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – A suspicious death investigation is underway in Lafayette after a man was found unresponsive in a truck.

Officers responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Pon des Mouton Road, just north of I-10 in Graham Brown Memorial Park.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says details are scarce at the moment, other than the deceased is an African American male and this is being investigated as a suspicious death.

“At this time we’re unable to see exactly what the cause of death was. We’re unable to say for sure if there was any foul play.,” said Corporal Ratcliff. “We’re investigating, been on the scene less than an hour, we have our crime scene tech, we have out detectives on scene canvassing the area and they’ve begun the investigation at this time.”

There aren’t any security cameras at the Rec center and the nearest business is about a half mile down the road.

Corporal Ratcliff says the manner the body was found just doesn’t add up, so they have not ruled out foul play.

News 10 has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.