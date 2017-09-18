LPSO asking public’s help in finding 15 year old runaway

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding an endangered child who ran away from his home in the Carencro area.

Deputies say that 15-year old Tylius Washington was last seen on September 12 at around 10:30.

Deputies add that the child is known to frequent the Ossun area near Latin Drive and French Court

Tylius Washington is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-232-9211.