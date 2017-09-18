LPSS sees record number of students

LAFAYETTE, PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School System has seen record numbers in enrollment this school year according to superintendent Dr. Donald Aguillard.

“That’s exciting, that we have nearly 600 additional students in the district this year compared to last year,” says Dr. Aguillard.

Over 30,000 students are currently enrolled in Lafayette public schools.

Even though LPSS isn’t sure what the specific reason for the increase is, they are excited about the numbers.

“We’d like to believe that the opening of Southside High School in South Lafayette has brought some people back to the public school system,” Aguillard says.

Southside High welcomed 650 freshman and sophomores this year. The school could eventually accommodate more than 1,400 students.

Construction on the school should be complete in December of this year. Aguillard says, “We’re looking forward to the second semester where we will be able to use the gyms and get those performance arts programs into their actual classrooms.”

“With the economy how it is. Parents have to really look a the value and the Lafayette Public School system is a great value,” says school board member Erick Knezek.

LPSS also welcomed almost 40 evacuee students from Hurricane Harvey.

“We know something about what they’ve been through with the flooding from August of last year. We are welcoming those students and those families and we like to educate them as long as they’re in the Lafayette Parish School system,” Aguillard explains

As the year continues Agulliard hopes to keep improving.

“I think people are looking at the quality of public education and giving us a shot,” he says

At the beginning of the school year, LPSS experienced difficulties with their new transportation system.

Dr. Aguillard says that they are continuing to work with families who are still experiencing problems with bus routes.