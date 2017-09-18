Person of interest released on bail

BATON ROUGE, La (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) – The person of interest in connection with two fatal shootings has been released on a $3,500 dollar bail.

23-year-old Kenneth Gleason is being investigated for the two slayings on Florida Boulevard and Alaska Street that occurred last week.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shootings were within five miles of each other.

Gleason, however, was arrested for unrelated drug charges. Nine grams of marijuana was found inside his home after detectives performed a search warrant. They also found human growth hormones to which Gleason claimed ownership to.

According to Sgt. Don Coppola, Gleason is still considered a person of interest.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.