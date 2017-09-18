Person of interest released on bail

WVLA Published: Updated:
Kenneth Gleason is shown in an undated booking photo provided by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Police believe the slayings of two black men in Baton Rouge were likely racially motivated and said Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, that they have a person of interest — Gleason— in custody. Gleason, was being held on drug charges. Authorities do not yet have enough evidence to charge him with murder, Baton Rouge Sgt. L'Jean McKneely told The Associated Press. (East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) – The person of interest in connection with two fatal shootings has been released on a $3,500 dollar bail.

23-year-old Kenneth Gleason is being investigated for the two slayings on Florida Boulevard and Alaska Street that occurred last week.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shootings were within five miles of each other.

Gleason, however, was arrested for unrelated drug charges. Nine grams of marijuana was found inside his home after detectives performed a search warrant. They also found human growth hormones to which Gleason claimed ownership to.

According to Sgt. Don Coppola, Gleason is still considered a person of interest.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s