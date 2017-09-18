St. Martinville man arrested on multiple burglary charges

ST. MARTINVILLE, LA. (KLFY) – One man is in custody after deputies responded to a report of a residential and vehicle burglary.

Deputies responded to the scene just before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 17th in the 1100 block of Wilfred Champagne Road.

While investigating the complaint, deputies spotted a white Ford F-150 driving in an erratic manner in the Wilfred Champagne Road/Laurie Lane area.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found that the vehicle was reported as stolen out of Iberia Parish.

Major Ginny Higgins says several items inside the truck were found and determined to have been items that had been previously reported stolen.

The driver of the truck, Harry Smith, 37, of St. Martinville, was arrested.

Higgins says investigators later determined that Smith was also responsible for another residential and vehicle burglary that happened in the 1200 block of Wilfred Champagne Road and for the theft of a utility trailer that was stolen from a residence in the 4700 block of Bridge Street Highway some time in the early morning hours of September 16th.

Higgins says all of the recovered stolen property was returned to the homeowners.

Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the below charges:

Simple Buglary (2 counts)

Simple Burglary Of An Inhabited Dwelling (2 counts)

Illegal Possession Of Stolen Things (1 count)

Theft (over $1,000.00-Felony) (1 count)

Criminal Trespass (1 count)

Criminal Damage To Property (1 count)

The investigation remains ongoing and he is currently facing future additional charges in connection with the theft of a Kubota tractor from a residence in the 4000 block of Bridge Street Hwy., that also occurred during the early morning hours of September 16, 2017.