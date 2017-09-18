Two Acadiana airports awarded federal grants for infrastructure upgrades

WASHINGTON, DC. (KLFY) – Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins has announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding two grants to Acadiana airports for infrastructure upgrades.

Higgins says the Lafayette Regional Airport will receive $2,089,786 total in funding that will finance an environmental assessment, which is phase one of a seven phase project to construct a 100,000-square-foot terminal building.

Meanwhile, the Acadiana Regional Airport in New Iberia will receive $766,944 total in funding to finance repairs of 4,000 feet of the Taxiway A pavement to ensure safe airfield operations.

“Our regional airports serve as important economic and travel hubs for our communities,” said Congressman Higgins. “Investing in our local infrastructure will continue to promote economic growth and benefit families and businesses in South Louisiana.”