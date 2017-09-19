Acadiana Mall Vacancy Plans

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The business industry is a revolving door in the United States and even large and well-known chain businesses are finding their way out of the market.

In the Acadiana Mall, Sears opened their doors for shoppers 38 years ago. Now, the well-known household name has closed their doors forever in the Hub City. In wake of declined sales, Sears Holdings announced 245 closings across the country over the past year. According to Business Insider, an additional 20 stores have shut their doors.

The store is known for being a staple for shoppers seeking tools, home appliances, and for essential automotive repairs and services. As time evolved, Sears no longer became the go-to store for these items and the Marketing Director at the Acadiana Mall said this ending is just the beginning for something greater to come.

The Seritage Growth Properties that own the vacant area have yet to mention their plans for the replacement tenant, but Acadiana Mall owners look forward to what may come next for the shopping center.