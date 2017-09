LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Police have identified the body found in a parked truck Monday at Brown Park as 22-year-old Jaleel Bonham of Lafayette.

Lafayette Police Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said Bonham’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Ratcliff said the victim died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information can call the Lafayette Police Department or Crimestoppers at 232-TIPS.