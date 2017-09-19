Crime of the Week

Lafayette Crime Stoppers and the Lafayette Sheriff’s Office need your help in identifying the suspect who committed a vehicle burglary. A Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s patrol vehicle was stolen on Friday, September 8, 2017, from the Greystone Apartment Complex located on Reserve Drive. After breaking into the vehicle, the vehicle was driven to a vacant home near the intersection of Pall Mall and Melody Drive. Once the vehicle was parked at the alternate location, the suspect was able to override the locking mechanisms and steal two firearms. One, a Glock 34 9mm pistol serial number BFGR344 and the other an American Defense Mod 2 5.56 caliber rifle serial number 1433. Also stolen was a ballistic vest. If you recognize this suspect vehicle or have any information about this crime, call our “Tips” line day or night, and you could earn up to a $1000 cash reward. All callers remain anonymous.

Advertisement