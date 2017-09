CROWLEY, LA. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for the public’s health in locating a wanted fugitive.

Crowley Police are searching for Johnny Rheams, Sr., 44.

Rheams is wanted for Felony Theft and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 789-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.