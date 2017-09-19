Delcambre man arrested for felony possession charge, drugs found during search warrant

DELCAMBRE, LA. (KLFY) – A Delcambre man is in custody after police executed an arrest warrant for Felony Possession of Stolen Property.

Officers arrived at the scene on Monday at 3:15 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Marie Street in Delcambre.

Ty Leblanc was found at the residence and placed under arrest without incident.

Chief James Broussard says a subsequent search of the home found many electronics that had been reported stolen by a telecommunications business located in Delcambre.

Police also found a small amount of drugs, paraphernalia and a small marijuana growing operation in a bedroom closet.

Leblanc was booked at the Delcambre Police Department and transported to the Vermilion Parish Jail on a Possession of Stolen Property charge and his bond was set at $50,000.

Chief Broussard says the illegal drugs were turned over to the Narcotics Task Force and more charges are pending.