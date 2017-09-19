“If you love it, lock it!” campaign works to reduce car burglaries

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriffs Department has launched a new public campaign in response to the growing amount of car burglaries.

“If you love it, lock it” is the new slogan promoted by the Lafayette parish Sheriff’s Department.

“We use that phrase to help remind and inform the public about locking their vehicles in their neighborhood at night because most vehicle burglaries pertain to unlock vehicles,” says the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department PIO, John Mowell.

Out of 214 vehicle break-ins this year, 179 of those vehicles where unlocked.

More problems arise when fire arms and other weapons are stolen from unlocked cars.

“Of those vehicles that were unlocked and burglarized 35 of them had weapons inside the vehicle, and we definitely don’t want those weapons in the hands of the people that are stealing them,” says Mowell.

The solution is simple. If you love it, lock it.

“Its a easy easy fix. For absentmindedness, forgetting to lock the vehicle at night, forgetting to bring a weapon inside the house or having it with a locked compartment inside the vehicle that’s easily avoidable,” says Mowell.

For more tips on how to keep your possessions safe visit the LPSD website.