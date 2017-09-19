“It’s a little nerve-wrecking,” says resident who lives near Brown Park, after man found murdered there Monday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Residents who live near Brown Park in Lafayette are remaining vigilant, after Lafayette Police confirm that the man found dead in the park Monday was murdered.

The park is located in the 1200 block of East Pont Des Mouton Road.

Investigators say the victim is 22-year-old Jaleel Bonham of Lafayette.

“My 7-year-old, she plays at the park all the time. And I told her yesterday she couldn’t go. I didn’t want her to get shot,” said Brandy Hundley, who lives near the park.

Hundley says that this stuff normally doesn’t happen at the park, and especially so close to her home.

“It’s a little nerve-racking,” she said.

Investigators found the victim unresponsive in a silver pickup truck on Monday at around 2 p.m.

Jeff Davis walks along the track at the park almost every morning. He says this kind of thing just doesn’t happen at Brown Park.

“We walk here every morning, we never really seen or heard anything like that in this park, you know other parks like that, but this park is pretty peaceful,” said Davis.

He says this shooting will not force him to change his morning routine.

“We’ll just take a little more security now. I mean, we’re going to have to look into where we walk now, just stay in the daytime I guess,” said Davis.

Hundley, who lives just walking distance from the park, says it will be a long time before she allows her 7-year-old daughter to play in the park by herself.

“Maybe supervised, but it’s going to be a little while,” she said.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crimestoppers at 232-TIPS