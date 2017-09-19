LSU announces 2018 football schedule

Information from LSUsports.net

Home games against Alabama and Georgia along with a season-opening contest against Miami (Fla.) in Arlington, Texas, highlight LSU’s 2018 football schedule.

The Southeastern Conference released the 2018 schedules for all 14 league teams on Tuesday afternoon.

LSU returns to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on September 1st where the Tigers will open the season against Miami (Fla.). LSU plays its home opener the following week, hosting Southeastern Louisiana in Tiger Stadium on September 8th in what will be the first meeting between the teams since 1949.

The Tigers open conference play on Sept. 15 on the road at Auburn, followed by home games against Louisiana Tech and Ole Miss to round out the month of September.

After a road game at Florida on Oct. 6, LSU hosts Georgia and Mississippi State before an open date on Oct. 27.

The month of November begins with LSU hosting Alabama on Nov. 3. The Alabama game is followed by a road contest against Arkansas on the 10th, the home finale against Rice on the 17th and the regular season finale at Texas A&M on the 24th.

Notes on LSU’s 2018 Schedule

LSU will host Georgia in Tiger Stadium for the first time since 2008. LSU is 5-5-1 all-time against the Bulldogs in Tiger Stadium, which includes a 52-38 Georgia win in 2008.

LSU will face Miami (Fla.) in the regular season for the first time since 1988 when the Hurricanes beat the Tigers, 44-3, in Baton Rouge. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was on the Miami staff for that 1988 game. LSU beat Miami (Fla.), 40-3, the last time the teams met, which came in the 2005 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

LSU and Rice meet for the time since 1995, when the Tigers posted a 52-7 win over the Owls for Homecoming in Tiger Stadium.

LSU plays Southeastern Louisiana for just the second time. The only other meeting between the schools located just 47 miles apart came in 1949 when LSU won 48-7 in Tiger Stadium.

2018 LSU Football Schedule

Sept. 1 vs. Miami (Fla.) (in Arlington, Texas)

Sept. 8 SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

Sept. 15 at Auburn

Sept. 22 LOUISIANA TECH

Sept. 29 OLE MISS

Oct. 6 at Florida

Oct. 13 GEORGIA

Oct. 20 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 27 Open Date

Nov. 3 ALABAMA

Nov. 10 at Arkansas

Nov. 17 RICE

Nov. 24 at Texas A&M

