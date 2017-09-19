LUS, Lafayette Youth Soccer Association / Cajun Soccer Club celebrate opening of LUS Fiber Stadium

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Its official.

Lafayette has a new recreational soccer stadium.

LUS Fiber is the official sponsor of the new stadium at Moore Park.

“LUS Fiber Stadium” will provide seating and Wi-Fi to more than 500 spectators.

And just like LUS fiber, the stadium was built from the ground up for community use.

Parks and Rec director Gerald Boudreaux says its state-of-the-art and good for the economy.

“We’re calling it a championship field. The bleachers are there with Wi-Fi access. The turf on the field is top quality. We’ll play championship games. We’ll be able to attract tournaments to our community that will use this park and this facility which will help our economic development organizations. We will fill the hotels up,” says Boudreaux.

Today’s grand opening also announces LUS fiber’s partnership with the Lafayette Youth Soccer Association / Cajun Soccer Club.

The association is the first soccer club in the state with an official Nike premier club designation.