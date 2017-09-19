New initiative to clean the streets of New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – There was a new initiative introduced at the New Iberia council meeting aimed at keeping the streets clean.

It targets high-volume litter areas in District 5.

According to New Iberia District 5 Councilwoman Sherry Guidry, about 80-90% of calls from her constituents address problems with trash lining the streets in their community.

So she’s getting ready to walk the streets and pick up trash, and hoping to get the rest of the council on board.

After hearing from the people in her community she’s introducing a new program. It’s called “The Tight and Right Neighborhood Cleanup Initiative.”

The goal is simple, encourage community involvement and accountability while beautifying the neighborhood.

“It’s inappropriate whenever you see something in discord and you see it and know it and you don’t do anything about it. So, what I’m doing is I think I’m trying to improve the quality of life for our citizens,” said Guidry.

After the introduction to the council, New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt was in agreement.

The mayor said: “We’re actually going to take this idea and use it through all the districts. So, teach it to each council person, we can go through this, you can call it what you want, you can promote it like you want but I think we’ll try to do each district and kind of get on a schedule and we start cleaning our town up.”

Councilwoman Guidry encourages all residents to come out and participate. “I’m not just a leader that just says what needs to be done, but I get involved in what needs to be done,” she said.

The Councilwoman is planning to host the event on October 7th from 10:30a-12:30p.