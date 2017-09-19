Saints LB traded to Dolphins for 2018 draft pick

NEW ORLEANS (KLFY) – The New Orleans Saints have traded linebacker Stephone Anthony to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2018 undisclosed draft pick.

Anthony is in his third season in the NFL.

Over the course of his first 2 seasons, the Clemson product appeared in 26 games, starting in 19 of them.

In that time, Anthony posted 169 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception, 7 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown, and 3 special teams tackles.

This season Anthony was inactive for the Saints first 2 games of the regular season due to injury.

He heads to Miami as a potential replacement to linebacker Lawrence Timmons.

Timmons was suspended indefinitely after going AWOL from the Dolphins last week.