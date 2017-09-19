Southern Screen Festival expanding beyond films in 7th year; announces first special guest

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – The 7th Annual Southern Screen Festival is scheduled for November 16-19 in Downtown Lafayette.

Festival organizers say that in the spirit of keeping things creative, the event is going off script and embracing their Seven Year Itch by featuring both new and old mediums of storytelling.

This year Southern Screen will present four days of film screenings, live music, screenwriting, live podcasts, workshops, parties and more for every unique individual to enjoy.

Their goal is to move beyond traditional film and music festivals and expose the community to widespread possibilities of storytelling.

Organizers have also announced this year’s first special guest: Eamonn Bowles, President of Magnolia Pictures.

Magnolia Pictures is an American film distributor who specializes in both foreign and independent films, such as Bronson, the Ong Bak series, John Dies at the End and the documentary Blackfish.

More guests will be announced in the future.

