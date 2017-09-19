St. Martinville thrift store theft caught on camera

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) Workers at a St. Martinville thrift shop say dozens of people are stealing donated items. News Ten’s Logan Reever spoke with workers at the store and explains why the impact is deeper than just stolen goods.

Donations are a large factor in how many non-profits stay running. Getting people to donate is not the issue here at the Arc of St. Martin Thrift Shop, it is actually the opposite. Not getting it in the right hands but keeping it out of the wrong hands.

Surveillance videos shows person after person arriving and stealing donated items from the arc. Everything from bags of clothes to furniture.

Workers say this has always been an issue but they’ve seen an increase in thefts lately. They say they have caught at least 40 people on camera in the last month.

Arc employees say a woman shows up to steal something every Sunday.

The problem directly affects those training for work at the thrift shop.

Arc St. Martin has a program where employees train and pay workers with developmental disabilities.

The theft of these donated items directly affects these special needs workers.

That impacts the amount of work that our individuals that are employed here have to work with on a daily basis so it affects how much they get paid.

The store does not want the public to stop donating based on fear of theft.

Arc employees say they just need donations to arrive at different times to prevent these occurances.

“To continue to donate but to come during our regular business hours from 8 to 3 Monday through Friday.”

Those who work at the two shops, the one here and one in Breaux Bridge say the public can spot those stealing from the thrift shop by the simple fact that nobody should be leaving with anything from here.

Reporting in St. Martinville…Logan Reever…KLFY News 10.”