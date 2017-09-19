Victim identified in Monday afternoon fatal crash on Hwy. 190 in Port Barre

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

PORT BARRE, LA. (KLFY) – Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a crash that occurred Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 190 in Port Barre.

Chief Deon Boudreaux says that Clayton Faul, 80, of Port Barre, was leaving a convenience store and attempting to walk across U.S. 190 when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

The driver of the vehicle swerved in an attempt to avoid Faul, but was unable to.

Port Barre Police worked the crash with assistance from State Police Troop I.

Chief Boudreaux says the driver is not at fault, therefore no charges will be filed since the crash was unavoidable.

 

