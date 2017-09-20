2017 Sugarcane Festival begins this week in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, LA. (KLFY) – The 76th Annual Louisiana Sugarcane Festival kicks off tonight in New Iberia.

The festival begins at 5:00 p.m. with the Mitchell Brother’s Street Fair.

Running until September 24th, the four day celebrating of the sugarcane harvesting season has plenty of events, food and fun for the whole family.

This year Daniels Wallace Duplantis, Jr. serves as King Sucrose LXXVI and News 10’s own Caroline Marcello serves as Queen Sugar LXXV.

