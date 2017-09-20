A look at the progress of the Reserve Apartments at Couret Farms

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new luxury apartment development brings more signs of growth in Upper Lafayette.

Construction of the Reserve Apartments at Couret Farms started in the fall of 2016 and now it appears the project is nearly complete.

Hugh Kerr with Vintage Realty tells us the project is about 75% complete with an expected completion in the spring of 2018.

The new luxury apartments are located at Couret Farms which is a traditional neighborhood development.

The physical address is 321 West Pont des Mouton Road – between Banister Court & Bourdette Drive.

Kerr says there’s a total of 175 luxury units ranging from one bed and bath up to three beds with two bathrooms.

Square footage averages 675 sq. ft. for 1-bed units and 1200 sq. ft. for 2 and 3-bed units.

They will also have balconies.

Some of the amenities the complex will offer are mixed uncovered, covered & garage parking, pool area with cabanas, lockers and more.

Kerr says rental rates have not yet been set, so none of the units have been leased out just yet.

If you are interested in the units, look up the reserve apartments at Couret Farms online and on Facebook.