Brown Park homicide investigators believe victim knew suspect

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police have provided new information in the ongoing homicide investigation where a body was found in Graham Brown Memorial Park.

Investigators believe that the victim knew the suspect, who has yet to be identified, and was at the location with the victim.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident between the two individuals and is not believed to have been a random act.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.