Lake Charles man arrested after domestic disturbance call

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KLFY) – Deputies with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 18000 block of TV Tower Road around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Deputy Chief Chris Ivey says that the person who reported the complaint told deputies she was thrown down and held by the neck by her boyfriend.

Red marks were found on her neck.

When deputies spoke with the boyfriend, Jason Scarborough, 42, of Lake Charles, he was reportedly very confrontational and extremely irate.

Deputies placed him under arrest and he was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery.

Scarborough was booked into the parish jail on a $5,000 bond.