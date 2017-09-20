Opelousas Police Dept. training to avoid police brutality

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Police brutality and shootings have raised flags not only in Acadiana but all over the country.

In Opelousas, the police department is teaching their officers tactics to use besides their weapons.

The training is led by world champion boxer Chris Eubanks, a good friend of Chief of Police Donald Thompson.

His methods revolve around not having to use force in most cases.

“I can threaten you and say do as I say or I’m going to hurt you or I can do it with a smile. The smile works better than the force,” says Eubanks.

He says the actions and body language of officers directly affect the outcome of a situation.

“Hurting the person is not going to make the situation better. It is only going to make it worse,” says Eubanks.

This all stems back to the very beginning.

When these officers took the oath to join the force.

“Nowhere in that oath does it tell you…you shoot that man or that woman,” says Thompson.

A police officer takes on a big role when they join the force.

How they use that role can dictate what happens.

“What comes with power is responsibility. You have to be responsible with that power. Otherwise, you intimidate people. When you intimidate people, what they do is react. Sometimes in the negative,” says Eubanks.

Thompson says the first private training session will take place in November.