School garden initiative gives students hands on experience, while teaching healthy eating habits

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Wednesday at Charles Burke Elementary School in Lafayette, the LSU Ag Center hosted the annual kick-off training for their school garden initiative.

The Ag Center is working with the Lafayette Parish School System to promote growing and learning in the community.

From carrots to broccoli, to even beets, these are just some of the vegetables that are grown at the elementary school. Students are getting hands-on experience, as well as learning healthy eating habits.

“Each child having their individual plot or garden, that they learn how to take care of those plants in their own garden,” said Charles Hebert, an extension agent with the LSU Ag Center.

Nine Lafayette Parish Schools are incorporating school gardening into their campus curriculum, it’s all tied to nutrition education.

“So they’re eating more fruits and vegetables, they’re preferring more fruits and vegetables, and they’re bringing that home to be the advocates of change in their families,” said Celeste Finney, Program Coordinator of the Child Nutrition Services at LPSO.

According to the CDC, there’s about 20% of school-aged children are obese today. That number has tripled since the 1970’s.

Finney says that by eating healthy fruits and vegetables, this is a way to prevent long-term chronic health problems in children.

“They’re now getting their parents eating healthier, they’re challenging their parents to the way they eat at home which is a huge win. It’s changing the eating habits of the whole family,” she said.

This gets children at a young age excited about eating fruits and vegetables.

“They may learn to grow something they’ve never grown before, or maybe learn to grow a vegetable that they’ve never grown before. And then once they grow it, we have research and we know they will eat it,” said Hebert.

If you’d like to learn more about the idea of getting a garden in your school you can contact the LSU Ag Center at 337-291-7090. They will start to accept applications for the grant program in April of 2018.