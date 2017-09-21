Midway on the Square Italian Steakhouse (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

Veal Abbeville

Pasta Acadien

Address: 116 N Jefferson St, Abbeville, LA 70510

Hours of Operation: Tue. – Thu., 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m./5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Fri., 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.; Sat., 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.; Sun., 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Acadiana Eats – Midway on the Square Italian Steakhouse (Photos) View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY) (Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY) (Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY) (Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY) (Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY) (Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY) (Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY) (Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY) (Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY) (Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY) (Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY)

What great grub spot should Gerald visit next? Tell him your ideas and follow all of his food adventures on Instagram!