Driver in LA 91 crash booked for Vehicular Homicide after one victim dies from injuries

ACADIA PARISH (KLFY) – State Police have made in arrest in connection to a two-vehicle crash on LA 91 that would later take the life of a 16-year old Egan male.

The crash happened on September 2nd just before 11:30 p.m. on LA 91 west of LA 1120.

The crash left Tyler Leger in critical condition.

Master Trooper Brooks David says that on September 18th, Troop I was notified that Leger succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Jake Hebert, 25, of Sunset, was driving a 2006 Dodge pickup truck eastbound on LA 91 when his vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and struck a truck driven by Derrick Connor, Jr., 19, of Egan.

Hebert was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to a Crowley hospital with moderate injuries.

Connor was wearing a seat belt and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Despite the fact that Leger was wearing a seat belt, he did sustain critical injuries and was transported to Lafayette General Medical Center for treatment.

During the initial crash investigation, Troopers gave Hebert a chemical breath test and his results indicated he was nearly twice the legal Blood-Alcohol Content limit, according to David.

Hebert was arrested the night of the crash and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for DWI, Reckless Operation and three counts of Vehicular negligent injuring.

David says that, due to Leger’s death, Troopers consulted with the 15th JDC District Attorney’s Office to bring additional charges against Hebert and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Earlier today, Hebert turned himself in and was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail one count of Vehicular Homicide.

The crash remains under investigation.