Driver of 18 wheeler dies while suffering a medical emergency; truck crashes into house

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A 66-year-old 18 wheeler driver from Clinton died due to a medical emergency, and his truck later crashed into a house.

Major Ginny Higgins with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office says that Irvin R. Tyler’s truck collided with a house on the 5700 block of Resweber Highway.

Higgins adds that the initial investigation shows that Tyler suffered the medical emergency and died before the truck crashed into the house.

There was no one in the house when Tyler’s truck hit the house.