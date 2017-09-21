Free child car seat inspections available across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) – The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, in association with University Medical Center New Orleans, is offering free child car seat inspections throughout the state in conjunction with National Seat Check Saturday and Child Passenger Safety Week from Sept. 17-23, 2017.

Professionals will be on hand at each event to ensure that child safety seats are properly installed and help make any needed changes. They will also install safety seats purchased for needy families with donations raised by employees of Louisiana’s 147 SONIC Drive-in restaurants. The seats were given free of charge to needy families who applied for the donation program.

Note that, while most events take place on Sept. 23, 2017, one in New Iberia, two in the Bogalusa area and seven in Baton Rouge are earlier.

Locations are organized according to Louisiana State Police troop regions:

Baton Rouge – Troop A
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Benny’s Car Wash
8370 Siegen Lane
Baton Rouge, LA 70810

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept, 18 at Lexlee’s Kids
10245 Siegen Lane, Suite B
Baton Rouge, LA 70810

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Troop A
17801 Highland Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70810

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Alliance Safety Council
1099 North Rieger Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70809

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Family Road of Greater BR
323 E Airport Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70806

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Central Fire Dept.
11646 Sullivan Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70818

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Family Road of Greater BR
323 E Airport Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70806

12 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 on at Alliance Safety Council
1099 North Rieger Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Metairie – Troop B
9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Southeast Louisiana Council Boy Scouts of America
4200 S. I 10 Service Road W., Suite 101
Metairie, LA 70001

Houma – Troop C
9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at J.C. Penney
5953 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364

Lake Charles – Troop D
10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Southwest Beverage Co.
3860 Broad St.
Lake Charles, LA 70615

Alexandria – Troop E
8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Rapides Regional Medical Center
211 Fourth St.
Alexandria, LA 71301

Monroe – Troop F
10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Hixson Ford
6300 Frontage Road
Monroe, LA 71202

Shreveport – Troop G
9 a.m.-until on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Caddo Safety Town
8910 Jewella Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71118

Lafayette, New Iberia – Troop I
12:30-3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 at Dr. Barczyk Chiropractic Group
724 S. Lewis St.
New Iberia, LA 70560

10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Babies “R” Us
5700 Johnston St.
Lafayette, LA 70506

Bogalusa, Franklinton – Troop L
12:30-2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 at Franklinton Head Start
625 Hilltop Drive
Franklinton, LA 70438

12:30-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Bogalusa Head Start
1202 Erie Ave.
Bogalusa, LA 70427

10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Gateway Ford
1133 U.S. 51
Ponchatoula, LA 70454

