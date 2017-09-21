KLFY Athlete of the week: STM linebacker Cade Broussard

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – One of the best defenses in the Acadiana area, and the state for that matter is right here in Lafayette at STM

That’s where we find the latest KLFY Athlete of the Week

Linebacker Cade Broussard anchors a defense that has yet to allow a point this season.

“It’s big we all trust each other…and the coach’s put us in the right place,” Broussard says.

“He does such a great job, and he is the communication center of our defense,” says STM Coach Jim Hightower.

Last week Broussard tallied a pick and had 9 tackles along with a fumble recovery for the Cougars’ 3rd straight shut-out; a 35-0 win against Plaquemine.

Broussard explains the perfection on defense can be attributed to a total team performance and good coaching, from defensive coordinator Terry Tidwell.

“I watch so much film I know whatever Tidwell is going to call is going to work; it’s crazy he’ll call the play even before it happens, Broussard says

STM travels to Baton Rouge to face Catholic on Friday night.