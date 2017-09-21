KLFY Sports Director and Ole Miss Alum George Faust dons the maroon colors of Mississippi State

KLFY- Last week on KLFY, Sports Director (and Ole Miss alum) and KLFY Live Doppler 10 Stormtracker Chief Meteorologist (and Mississippi State Alum) Heath Morton had a friendly wager on the LSU- Mississippi State game.

George was so confident in the Tigers winning he said he would wear an MSU hat if the Bulldogs would pull off the upset.

Then Saturday happened.

Mississipi State not only won, but they won pretty convincingly.

The final score was 37-7 as LSU suffered their first loss of the season.

The Bulldogs have never beaten the Tigers by that high a margin.

George, being a good sport, wore the hat close out the 6pm newscast that Heath had for him.

George did rep his alma mater with his tie as a show of loyalty to the Rebel faithful.

LSU plays Syracuse on Saturday night.

