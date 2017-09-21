LPSS school bus involved in morning crash on Johnston Street

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School System has provided an update on a bus crash that occurred Thursday morning in Lafayette.

Officials say at approximately 8:10 a.m., Lafayette Parish School Bus Number 446 was transporting students to LJ Alleman Middle School when it was involved in a two-vehicle crash with a commercial truck.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Johnston Street and Foreman Street.

According to LPSS Chief Administrative Officer Joe Craig, officers working the scene cited the driver of the truck in the crash.

Craig says the LPSS Transportation Department dispatched additional buses to take students to school and parents were immediately notified.

Several students were transported to area hospitals for evaluation.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the students and their families. The safety of our students is our number one priority. We appreciate the efforts of LPSS staff for responding so quickly and deploying to the scene. The School Board would also like to thank Siros Bistro and Piccadilly Cafeteria for assisting our children at the scene of the accident,” says Erick Knezek, District 8 Board Member and Board Vice President.