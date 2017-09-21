Myrtle Place Elementary school celebrates International Day of Peace with ceremony

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – International Day of Peace originated back in 1981 when the United Nations General Assembly voted for September 21st to be a day of non-violence and cease-fire. The UN theme for Day of Peace 2017 is “Together for Peace: Respect, Safety, and Dignity for all.”

Students at the school held pinwheels and formed a human peace symbol in their seating arrangement.

Myrtle Place Elementary is one of the more culturally diverse schools in the city of Lafayette and those at the school say it’s important for their students and all kids to celebrate this day together and learn the lesson it teaches.

“We like to blend the social aspect, try to teach them to be kind and respect each other and make the world a better place,” says Assistant Principal Jarvis Hebert.

“What we want to promote is safety and peace, at least in the school community, and that’s why we really wanted to hold that event here,” says Principal Catherine Bricelj.

The Day of Peace also features a moment of silence at Noon in each time zone of the world to create a peace wave.